Travis Kelce on tight end pay days, concussions, Mahomes Magic and more I The Rush

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE to see today’s piping-hot, fresh-outta-the-oven episode of THE RUSH with Jared Quay. We’ll let you know everything you didn’t know you needed to know about sports. Other stuff too. But mostly sports.

It’s Thursday October 6, 2022, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on the show, chatting with Jared about:

On-field acrobatic moves… and how his body feels afterward

What went through his mind when he was WWE-style body slammed by Derwin James in Week 2

Why watching Patrick Mahomes make magic on the field never gets old

The case for versatile tight ends to make more money

How the league and players can utilize protocols to reduce concussion damage

Guest co-hosting SNL with Pat Mahomes and what sketch he’d most like to appear in

His most memorable Super Bowl halftime show experience… from inside the locker room

Plus, Travis Kelce and Tide have teamed up to offer sports fans the chance to win cool prizes! Click here for more info on how your lucky jersey can help you become a winner!