Travis Kelce officially inactive for Thursday Night Football

The Chiefs won't have defensive lineman Chris Jones, who is in a contract holdout, and it's now official they also won't have tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce was among the Chiefs' inactives in tonight's NFL kickoff game against the Lions.

He hyperextended his knee in Tuesday's practice and was listed as questionable. The Chiefs are holding him out of the season opener as a precaution, with optimism about Kelce's availability for Week 2.

The Chiefs instead will lean on Noah Gray, Blake Bell and practice squad call-up Matt Bushman against the Lions.

The team's other inactives are cornerback Darius Rush, cornerback Nic Jones, defensive end BJ Thompson, offensive lineman Wanya Morris, offensive tackle Lucas Niang and defensive tackle Neil Farrell.

The Lions already had ruled out cornerback Emmanuel Moseley (knee). Their other inactives are defensive lineman Romeo Okwara, defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs, defensive lineman Brodric Martin and cornerback Steven Gilmore.