Travis Kelce officially graduates from college while chugging beer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Travis Kelce finally received his college degree Thursday night, and did it in true Killa Trav style: while downing a can of beer.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the University of Cincinnati for undergrad alongside his brother Jason Kelce, but the brothers couldn’t participate in graduation ceremonies.

Travis finished his remaining credit hours to complete his degree in interdisciplinary studies from the College of Arts and Sciences in 2022, The Cincinati Enquirer reported.

The brothers were surprised with a University of Cincinnati commencement ceremony at Thursday’s “New Heights” live show at the Fifth Third Arena.

Photo via University of Cincinnati

The University of Cincinnati president, Neville Pinto, went on stage at the end of the live show with caps and gowns and even Travis’s old helmet from his time at the university.

The two got to walk and have their own personal graduation ceremony, sharing the moment with their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, on stage.

Travis concluded his graduation with a speech that sounded very familiar to Chiefs Kingdom, quoting the Beastie Boys, “You got to fight for your right to party.”

