Travis Kelce: No desire to stop playing anytime soon

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce fell short of 1,000 receiving yards this season for the first time since 2016 and the drop in production along with Kelce's own musings about retirement have led to some discussion about how much longer he'll continue to play.

Kelce fielded a question about retirement when he spoke to reporters on Thurdays. His response began with a rhetorical question about whether anyone else thinks about retirement and then said that it's not something he is thinking about for the immediate future.

"I have no reason to stop playing football, man," Kelce said, via Nick Wagner of the Kansas City Star. "I love it. We still have success. Come in with the right mindset, and I just love the challenge it gives me every single day to try and be at my best. Like I said, I have no desire to stop anytime soon."

Kelce mentioned hosting Saturday Night Live as one of the offseason things hes done that offer "maybe a new career path" for when he's done playing before adding that he sees that as something for "so much further down the road." The more immediate concern for Kelce is Saturday night's game against the Dolphins and the start to what the Chiefs hope will be another extended stay in the postseason.