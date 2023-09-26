Travis Kelce Was an NFL Ad Darling Before the Taylor Swift Thing

In 2016, shortly after signing a five-year, $46 million contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, Travis Kelce began filming a dating-competition series for E!, a cable network that reached 94.3 million households at the time. If you don’t remember Catching Kelce, you’re in good company, as pretty much nobody watched it. Launched three days after 18.1 million fans watched the Steelers hand the Chiefs a 43-14 thumping on Sunday Night Football, Kelce’s basic-cable Bachelor bowed to 259,000 viewers.

It was not renewed for a second season.

Since Kelce’s bid to become a reality star fizzled, the two-time Super Bowl champ has transformed himself into a media phenomenon. The tight end mans the mic on the top-ranked sports podcast on Spotify (New Heights, a joint effort with his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce) and is currently featured in national ad campaigns for Lowe’s, State Farm, DirecTV, Pfizer and Campbell’s Soup.

Oh, and he’s also said to be romantically entangled with the most famous woman on earth (sorry, Oprah).

Kelce’s creeping ubiquity is such that it’s next to impossible to sit in front of a television set without being bombarded by images of him. Since the NFL season kicked off on Sept. 7, Kelce’s commercials have racked up a staggering 1.42 billion impressions, according to iSpot.tv data, with advertisers shelling out $21.2 million to air his spots.

Much of that exposure comes courtesy of national and regional NFL broadcasts; through Sunday night, in-game spots featuring Kelce have aired 114 times. As such, you’re often likely to see Kelce pop up in a commercial break that interrupts one of his own games—as was the case during Fox’s broadcast of the Chiefs’ Sunday blowout of the Bears, which was punctuated by three of Taylor’s swain’s spots (Pfizer, Lowe’s, State Farm).

If the excitable blonde emoting in Kelce’s mom’s luxury suite sent the Internet into a Swelce-stanning frenzy—Scott Hanson, anchor of the mercifully commercial-free RedZone channel, advised viewers to brace themselves before revealing the identity of the high-profile Arrowhead guest—it’s difficult to gauge the impact Taylor Swift had on Fox’s ratings. Per Nielsen, the network’s 4:20 p.m. EDT window averaged 24.3 million viewers, although the affiliates were split between Bears-Chiefs and Cowboys-Cardinals. Less difficult to measure was her impact on Kelce merchandise, with a Fanatics spokesperson telling CNN that Sunday saw a nearly 400% increase in the tight end’s jersey sales.

While the NFL couldn’t have orchestrated a bigger pop culture crossover, Kelce will have to propose on the 50-yard-line if he’s ever going to eclipse the league’s biggest superstar shill. If Kelce’s TV presence is hard to overlook, teammate Patrick Mahomes is quite literally everywhere. Currently popping up in no fewer than nine national TV spots for big-spenders State Farm, Subway and T-Mobile, Mahomes has generated 2.16 billion ad impressions since the season began, giving the quarterback an advantage of 762.3 million views over his top receiving target.

Mahomes’ brand partners have spent $34.8 million on TV time since the start of the new NFL season, which is about $13.6 million more than Kelce’s spots have fetched. The QB’s new T-Mobile ad (“Practice Field,” although you probably remember it as the one with the foppish English guy) has already aired hundreds of times, including 103 rotations in college football games and another 35 in NFL broadcasts. Having already churned out 772.1 million impressions, Mahomes’ latest effort is now one of the most inescapable ads of the fall TV season.

Such a mainstay of the NFL’s ad carousel is Mahomes that he appeared in no fewer than seven commercials during his own game, in which he connected on 24-of-33 passes for 272 yards and three touchdowns before coach Andy Reid sat him in the third quarter. While Reid’s benching of Mahomes was designed to keep the QB out of harm’s way, it may also have been a reward for all the ad dollars the coach is likely to earn with their joint State Farm spot. (In heavy rotation since bowing two weeks ago, the Mahomes-Reid ad has already scared up 275.7 million impressions.)

Kelce is unlikely to catch up with Mahomes on the promotional front, but their own newly released State Farm collaboration is further evidence that the two-time Super Bowl MVP doesn’t mind sharing the spotlight. Just nine days into its run, the “MaAuto” spot has already delivered 115.7 million impressions and $2.88 million in spend.

Through Sunday night, iSpot has pegged the combined Mahomes-Kelce spend at $53.1 million, or 6.4% of all the marketing dollars that have been allocated to in-game NFL spots since the 2023 season kicked off.

