Travis Kelce moved teammates to tears with Saturday night speech

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce gave a stirring speech to the Chiefs on Saturday night.

Kelce made an "unbelievable" and "powerful" statement that moved some teammates to tears, sources in the room told Albert Breer of SI.com.

A Chiefs coach told Breer it was, “Not even close. The best talk/speech I’ve ever heard.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid had Kelce, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones, address the team last night before they retired to their rooms at the team hotel. Even for a Chiefs team full of players who have played in multiple Super Bowls already, this one sounds like a particularly meaningful last team meeting.