Travis Kelce’s mom shares how she plans to watch him and brother in championship games

A year ago, Donna Kelce made an epic trip to see both of her sons play in postseason games.

Kelce started in Tampa where the Eagles and center Jason Kelce lost to the Buccaneers in an early afternoon wild-card game. Then she hopped a plane for Kansas City, and saw the Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce crush the Steelers that night.

Unfortunately for Donna Kelce, Sunday’s championship games offer no such time gap. The Eagles face the 49ers at 2 p.m. in Philadelphia, and the Chiefs-Bengals game kicks off at 5:30 p.m. at Arrowhead Stadium.

That meant making a decision, before this week. That meant she was at Arrowhead last Saturday.

“I decided, all right I’m going to go to the Chiefs-Jags game, because that’s never happened before, and see that,” Donna Kelce told P.J. Ziegler of Fox8 in Cleveland, “and then go to the championship for Jason.”

After the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field, she will support Travis from a distance.

“I will immediately find a bar close to The Linc on Broad Street, after the Eagles game, to watch the Kansas City Chiefs versus Cincinnati Bengals game,” Donna Kelce told Fox 4.

She told Fox 8 the Kelce brothers have always dreamed of facing off in a Super Bowl. But should that happen, it’ll be tough on dear ol’ mom.

“It’s your hopes and dreams coming true, but it’s your worst fears,” she said. “You know somebody is going to go home a loser.

“And neither one of them lose very well.”

Here is the Fox 8 interview with Donna and Ed Kelce. Ed Kelce said he was also in KC last weekend and will see Jason on Sunday in Philadelphia.