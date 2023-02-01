Travis Kelce’s mom shares insights on the Chiefs tight end’s character and nature

As the mother of a star player on both the Chiefs and Eagles, Donna Kelce is bound to be in demand from media outlets leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

It was brought to Kelce’s attention during an interview Tuesday on SiriusXM’s Mad Dog Sports Radio that football fans would see much of her in the coming two weeks.

“Those poor people,” she said. “They’re gonna get so tired of me.”

Not surprisingly, Kelce said she will be wearing her special jersey that honors her two sons.

I love her jersey.

At Super Bowl LVII, Donna Kelce will officially become the first mother to have two sons play against each other in the Super Bowl. #SuperBowlLVII pic.twitter.com/vhRF2xeZqw — I ᖇᗴᗩᒪᒪƳ ᗪᗝᑎ'丅 ᑕᗩᖇᗴ, ᗪᗝ Ƴᗝᑌ? (@ShhhhMajority) January 31, 2023

Kelce said the brothers have a lot at stake in Super Bowl LVII: a Lombardi trophy and having the upperhand at future holiday family gatherings.

“They’ve played each other before but never for all the marbles,” Kelce said. “So this is something that they’ve been dreaming about since they were 10. I know both of them want this win desperately for bragging rights over the Thanksgiving table. ....

“The best thing to try to keep yourself grounded through all this is just be with your friends, and enjoy every minute because this is fleeting. And there’s so many rough points in your life that you have to go through and enjoy the fun ones.”

Mom was peppered with questions about her sons as kids, and Kelce noted that Jason was and remains a talented saxophone player.

And Travis is the kind of person who forges lifelong bonds.

“He is a very caring individual,” she said. ‘He’s had friends since I mean, his little (group) they’ve been together ... since he was 3 years old in preschool. He keeps friends forever, and he has an uncanny knack of finding really good human beings to be around him and it’s awesome. He is a caring individual, for sure.”

Story continues

When Travis committed to the University of Cincinnati, he was a quarterback. But the Bearcats coach moved him to tight end. That position switch proved to change Travis’ life.

Donna talked about how well suited Travis is to being a tight end, despite that not being his initial position.

“It’s like being the goalie in a hockey game,” she said of quarterbacks. “Everyone blames you if you win or lose. And that’s a lot to take in and it’s a lot of anxiety. I think he’s just out there having a good time. He’s loving catching the ball. He’s loving all the accolades. You know, one game he had like 25 yards but four touchdowns. It’s like he’s just going in the end zone dancing and having a great time.

“So I think he’s very, very appreciative of his coach telling him, ‘I have enough quarterbacks. I need a tight end.’ And he went, ‘Fine. I’ll do it.’ And I think that was probably the best thing that ever happened to him because it does relate to that (quarterback) position very, very well.”