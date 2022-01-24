Travis Kelce: I’ll remember celebrating with Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill for the rest of my life

The Chiefs have won a lot of games with Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill as the engine of their offense and those three players drove the team to their miraculous 42-36 overtime win over the Bills on Sunday night.

Mahomes hooked up with Hill for a 64-yard touchdown to put the Chiefs up 33-29 with 1:13 left in the game and then hit Hill again to kick off a frantic final drive with 13 seconds left and the Bills back in front. The next pass went to Kelce, who got down and called timeout to set up a game-tying field goal.

Both players caught passes from Mahomes on the opening drive of overtime and Kelce ended the game with an eight-yard touchdown grab. After the game, Kelce talked about celebrating the touchdown with the two other stalwarts of this Chiefs run.

“How much work we put in together and how much fun we have doing that, and then to go and put our entire goals, dreams and aspirations out there, just bleed for every person on this team and every person in that stadium wearing red, that was a fun experience,” Kelce said, via Nate Taylor of TheAthletic.com. “I’ll remember the catch and then seeing Tyreek standing over me and calling, ‘Game!’ And then seeing Pat running over to me, I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”

Hill and Kelce accounted for 246 of Mahomes’ 378 passing yards on Sunday and the Bengals will have to come up with quite the defensive game plan if they’re going to keep the trio from a third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

