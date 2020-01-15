Travis Kelce limited at Chiefs practice

Tight end Travis Kelce was limited in practice all of last week due to a knee problem and then caught 10 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns in last Sunday’s 51-31 win over the Texans, so Wednesday’s injury report might bode well for the Chiefs this weekend.

Kelce remained a limited participant as the Chiefs kicked off on-field preparations to face the Titans in the AFC Championship Game. He’s only listed with the knee injury with no mention of the hamstring issue that led to some concern last weekend. As long as he remains on the field in some capacity, it’s safe to assume he’ll be creating problems for the Tennessee defense come Sunday.

It’s less clear if defensive tackle Chris Jones will be back from a calf injury. He did not practice on Wednesday and head coach Andy Reid called him day-to-day.

Quarterback Matt Moore and running back LeSean McCoy missed practice with illnesses.