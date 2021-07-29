Travis Kelce left practice with back, hip tightness

In the middle of Thursday’s practice, several Chiefs reporters noted that All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce had left the field early.

At this point, it doesn’t sound like there’s a serious issue.

According to several reporters, the Chiefs said Kelce exited because he was dealing with back and hip tightness.

Kelce has been one of the league’s best at his position for years, and last year set a single-season tight ends record with 1,416 yards receiving. He accomplished the feat in 15 games.

With Kelce out, Blake Bell and rookie tight end Noah Gray received extra work, per Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com.

