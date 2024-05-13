Travis Kelce-Justin Tucker spat is on mind of Chiefs, Ravens fans ahead of opener

Hoo-boy, the NFL picked a doozy for the first game of the 2024 season.

The Baltimore Ravens will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5 for the NFL Kickoff Game against the Chiefs. It’s a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, and there will be much to discuss ahead of kickoff in 115 days.

It’ll be the defending Super Bowl champions going against the team that had the most regular-season victories. The last two NFL MVPs (quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson) will take the field. And the game will feature the top two scoring defenses from a year ago (Ravens were No. 1 and Chiefs were No. 2).

But the storyline that intrigued some people the most features a kicker and a tight end.

Before the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Ravens in last year’s AFC Championship Game, Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker placed some of his equipment where Mahomes and the Chiefs were warming up. Tight end Travis Kelce tossed it all aside and later said Tucker broke an “unwritten rule” with his behavior.

Ahead of Super Bowl, Kelce added that he and Mahomes were ready to get their revenge during the game.

“Me and Patrick were on the sideline in the fourth quarter when Tucker had that chance to cut the lead to one score,” Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show. “If he would have missed the field goal, we were 100% getting a 15-yard flag.”

Mahomes joked: “Of course he made it. Of course. He never lets us have any fun.”

Fans of both teams mentioned the Kelce/Tucker brouhaha after the NFL announced the Ravens would be flying into KC to start the 2024 season. Here is a bit of what was being said on X.

Tucker need his revenge what they did to him was complete disrespect he’s always done it it’s a ritual and players are allowed there rituals — JLFlockGang (@Jackal_345) May 13, 2024

Tucker misses a FG in KC. — Gordie (@Arrowhead_Chief) May 13, 2024

Kelce’s a punk — MikeMaf (@jurek342134203) May 13, 2024

Justin Tucker-Mahomes/Kelce Feud Part 2!! https://t.co/wwTkNvE1Sq — Shane McCormick (@SMcCormick_FF) May 13, 2024

Justin Tucker kicks the winning FG in the last second. Stands in front of Travis Kelce and hits one of these... pic.twitter.com/EmAxVEh9D5 — Sem. (@SemKempkes) May 13, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens - Week 1.



Think Mahomes and Kelce remember Justin Tuckers disrespect?



Will Tucker be in his head and go 0-3 on field goals?



Blowout incoming. pic.twitter.com/la0fPMIxsq — Cooper McCoy (@CooperMcCoyRE) May 13, 2024

I still not over the disrespect @jtuck9 time for revenge. — Shawn (@Shawn33251734) May 13, 2024

Butker has more clutch kicks in the last two years than Tucker does in his career. — Race31x (@race31x) May 13, 2024

As a special teams guy. Justin Tucker is one of the most respected players in the league. Not many people can say you’re a first ballot HOF place kicker because that’s what he is. https://t.co/ZrW72kWNM9 — Nate Roppelt (@nateroppelt146) May 13, 2024

It's crazy that Tucker is the only Raven down there surrounded by Chiefs players and staff.



He's obviously trying to be a nuisance. — Billy D (@BiIIyD) May 13, 2024