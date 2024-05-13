Advertisement

Travis Kelce-Justin Tucker spat is on mind of Chiefs, Ravens fans ahead of opener

Hoo-boy, the NFL picked a doozy for the first game of the 2024 season.

The Baltimore Ravens will be at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 5 for the NFL Kickoff Game against the Chiefs. It’s a rematch of the AFC Championship Game, and there will be much to discuss ahead of kickoff in 115 days.

It’ll be the defending Super Bowl champions going against the team that had the most regular-season victories. The last two NFL MVPs (quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson) will take the field. And the game will feature the top two scoring defenses from a year ago (Ravens were No. 1 and Chiefs were No. 2).

But the storyline that intrigued some people the most features a kicker and a tight end.

Before the Chiefs’ 17-10 win over the Ravens in last year’s AFC Championship Game, Baltimore kicker Justin Tucker placed some of his equipment where Mahomes and the Chiefs were warming up. Tight end Travis Kelce tossed it all aside and later said Tucker broke an “unwritten rule” with his behavior.

Ahead of Super Bowl, Kelce added that he and Mahomes were ready to get their revenge during the game.

“Me and Patrick were on the sideline in the fourth quarter when Tucker had that chance to cut the lead to one score,” Kelce said on the Pat McAfee Show. “If he would have missed the field goal, we were 100% getting a 15-yard flag.”

Mahomes joked: “Of course he made it. Of course. He never lets us have any fun.”

Fans of both teams mentioned the Kelce/Tucker brouhaha after the NFL announced the Ravens would be flying into KC to start the 2024 season. Here is a bit of what was being said on X.