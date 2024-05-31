Travis Kelce Jokes He’s ‘Going to Get Tased’ as He Takes Over White House Podium Again

"I'm not going to lie. President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased. I'm going to go back to my spot," Kelce told Biden

Andrew Harnik/Getty President Joe Biden invites tight end Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs to speak during an event on the South Lawn of the White House on May 31, 2024

Travis Kelce is playing it safe during this year's visit to the White House!

Although President Joe Biden invited the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, 34, to speak after some remarks welcoming the Super Bowl LVIII champion team to the White House on Friday May 31, Kelce politely — and jokingly — declined the president's offer.

"I'd have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he'd say," Biden, 81, quipped, referring to the viral 2023 moment in which Kelce stepped up to the presidential podium while he and his teammate Patrick Mahomes presented the president with a Chiefs jersey.

The White House Biden and Kelce shake hands

"Travis, come here," Biden beckoned after the crowd's laughter subsided. "It's all yours, pal."

"My fellow Americans, it's nice to see you all yet again," Kelce joked to laughter from the crowd and his teammates. "I'm not going to lie. President Biden, they told me if I came up here, I'd get tased. I'm going to go back to my spot, all right?"

Kelce and Biden then shook hands and Kelce told Biden it was good to see him before Biden turned the mic over to Clark Hunt, the chairman and CEO of the Chiefs.

The Chiefs were at the White House on Friday to celebrate their 2024 Super Bowl Win against the San Francisco 49ers. Last year, the Chiefs visited to celebrate their 2023 win against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brendan SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty President Joe Biden (C) poses with the Kansas City Chiefs, 2024 Super Bowl champions

During last year's hysterical takeover of the mic, Taylor Swift's boyfriend only got so far as saying, "So, I've been waiting for this..." before Mahomes, 28, playfully pushed him away from the podium, apologetically addressing the crowd saying, “Sorry! Sorry!” and waving his hand to apologize for his friend's actions.

In a podcast episode of New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce posted on last June, Kelce admitted that he'd always wanted to say “to my fellow Americans” at the podium.

SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty oe Biden faces the 2024 Super Bowl champions Kansas City Chiefs, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes (C) and tight end Travis Kelce (2nd R)

“I’ve always admired, obviously, the president at the podium is iconic, right? I shouldn’t have started off with ‘I’ve always wanted to do this,' " he said on the episode, adding that Mahomes, "knew right away I was in over my head" and kept him from embarrassing himself "in front of the whole world."

Although Kelce restrained himself, his dream is officially accomplished!



Read the original article on People.