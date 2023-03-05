Travis Kelce jokes during SNL monologue about getting kicked off UC Bearcats for marijuana

Musical guest Kelsea Ballerini, host Travis Kelce and Heidi Gardner

Kansas City Chiefs tight end and former University of Cincinnati Bearcats standout Travis Kelce joked during his monologue as he hosted NBC's "Saturday Night Live" about the success he's enjoyed since UC suspended him for the 2010 season because of a violation of team rules.

Kelce's parents and brother Jason, the Philadelphia Eagles' center and also a former UC standout, were on hand at Studio 8H in New York City's 30 Rockefeller Plaza as Travis hosted. Jason joined Travis in one sketch.

"Jason and I have actually been playing football together since we were little kids, and he was always better than me at everything. In high school, he was an honor student. And I got kicked off the team because I failed French. And English too. But, French sounds way better. And then when we were in college, I actually got kicked off the team because I tested positive for marijuana. So it just goes to show you if you smoke weed and you're bad at school, you can win the Super Bowl twice," Kelce joked as he pumped his fist during his monologue.

The Enquirer's Charlie Goldsmith wrote in 2021 about how the Bearcats turned Kelce into a tight end.

