Travis Kelce hints that Chiefs coach Andy Reid wasn’t pleased with lateral attempt

During a 2019 game in Detroit, the Chiefs pulled off a little razzle-dazzle when tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass and lateraled the ball back to LeSean McCoy for a big gain.

On Sunday, Kelce tried that trick again and ... it didn’t work.

Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes and threw it back to running back Jerick McKinnon.

However, the lateral wasn’t great and the ball hit the ground. Fortunately for the Chiefs, McKinnon was able to recover the ball. Kelce considered another lateral the following quarter but instead held the ball.

Kelce tried the lateral! pic.twitter.com/w9BW7MGu1c — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 30, 2023

In the latest episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce was asked by his brother, Jason, about the lateral attempt(s).

“Well, you gotta keep the defense honest man,” Travis said.

Jason pressed his brother.

“What does Andy say to you when you get to the sideline?” he asked.

“I can’t disclose that information,” Travis replied.

“I have to know what Andy’s saying,” Jason said. “There’s no way he’s OK with it.”

Travis remained coy, but did hint that Reid wasn’t happy.

“I can’t tell you, man,” Travis said. “Just know that when I had that talk with him, I didn’t do it again.”

Travis added that he actually should have tossed the ball back the second time.

“The first time I should have just thrown it higher,” Travis said. “The second time I should have done it because he would have scored. Noah (Gray) would have scored. Jody (Fortson) was right there to give him a spring block to get into the end zone.”

Jason noted that a lateral could lead to a turnover.

“It’s third-and-19,” Travis said. “I should have just caught it and fired it as hard as I could at Noah. Either he catches it or it’s going out of bounds. What happened with Jet (McKinnon) was it was too soft and there was a windy day, it got caught in the wind a little bit nosedive.”

Here’s the second time Kelce considered a lateral.

Travis Kelce is absolutely converting at least one lateral today pic.twitter.com/z0ADAZN10Y — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 30, 2023

Jason asked his brother if he remembered nothing about the Patriots blown lateral that handed the Raiders a victory during the regular season.

The Raiders just DID WHAT?!



The Patriots tried to lateral the ball to score at the end of regulation BUT THE RAIDERS HAD OTHER PLANS pic.twitter.com/2gGp6WfeqZ — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) December 19, 2022

“Well,” Travis noted wryly, “I’d like to think that Pat isn’t just going to take a charge.”