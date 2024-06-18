Travis Kelce Hangs with George Kittle and Greg Olsen as They Kick Off Tight End University in Nashville

The current and former tight ends founded Tight End University, a three-day immersive program, in 2021

Ezra Shaw/Getty; Moses Robinson/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty Travis Kelce, Greg Olsen, George Kittle

Class is officially back in session at Tight End University!

Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen's annual event officially kicked off its fourth year on Monday, June 17 in Nashville, Tennessee. The event's official Instagram account took fans along for the first of three days with the trio, which included a welcome reception and swanky gift bags for attendees.

In one video, Kelce, 34, shares hugs with Olsen, 39, and Kittle, 30, before the trio went for one big group "bear hug" as they reunited for another year of the immersive three-day program.

"Bear hugs only - tight end style," the caption of the video read.

The group enjoyed a fun welcome reception to kick things off, which appeared to include speeches from Kelce and Kittle.

In photos shared by TEU's Instagram, Olsen, a former tight end and current Fox Sports broadcaster, joins Kelce and Kittle to pose for photos in front of a step-and-repeat.

Kittle attended the event with his wife, Claire Kittle. The popular NFL couple — who will star in Netflix's upcoming show Receivers — walked hand in hand as they arrived for the welcome reception on Monday.

Kelce, Kittle and Olsen created Tight End University in 2021 to "bring the Tight End community together," according to the program's website. The three-day schedule gives attendees the chance to "bond, collaborate with and learn amongst their peers," under the guidance of the NFL stars.

The program includes on "a variety of activities including film study, on-field drills, recovery, rehabilitation," and features appearances from several retired NFL players who "provide attendees with the invaluable opportunity to learn from some of the best to ever play the game," per TEU's website.

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) flexes

On Tuesday, Kelce, Kittle and Olsen will host a new addition to the fun-filled event, a "Tight Ends & Friends Concert" featuring performances by special guests at Nashville's Brooklyn Bowl. Tickets are available for purchase and all proceeds from the sales go to charity, according to the venue.

Kelce will have a break after TEU until July 23 when the Chiefs begin their mandatory training camp. According to SFNiners.com. Kittle will also return to training camp with the San Francisco 49ers on July 23.

