This time, Travis Kelce got chance to address nation during Chiefs’ White House visit

This time, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce got to say what he came to say.

When the Chiefs visited the White House a year ago following their Super Bowl LVII victory, Kelce tried to pull a fast one. He went to the podium and began to address the crowd as President Joe Biden had his back turned.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes pulled Kelce away before he could say much.

On Friday, Kelce got a second chance, thanks to President Biden. The Chiefs were back at the White House because they beat the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Biden gave Kelce a chance to speak to the nation.

“I’d have Travis come up here, but God only knows what he’d say,” Biden said. “Travis, come here.”

Kelce let out his trademark, “All right now!”

“My fellow Americans, it’s nice to see you all yet again,” Kelce said. “I’m not going to lie President Biden, they told me if I came up here I’d get tased, so I’m going back to my spot.”

This was a great moment.