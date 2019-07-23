Travis Kelce is good to go and getting in some pre-camp work

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said at last month’s minicamp he expected to receive the green light to resume football activities for the start of training camp. That is indeed the case.

Kelce is reporting to training camp today for some extra work before everybody reports Friday, according to James Palmer of NFL Media.

Palmer is “good to go” for training camp, Palmer reports, and will not have to start on the physically unable to perform list.

Kelce spent the offseason rehabbing from ankle surgery.

Kelce’s presence on the field Day One is good news for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense. Kelce made 103 catches for 1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.