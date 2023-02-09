Travis Kelce: Giants’ Daniel Bellinger is an ‘awesome athlete’

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs doesn’t see himself in any other tight ends around the league. And why would he? After all, Kecle is a generational talent and modern superstar.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t some tight ends in the NFL who could develop into something special.

Asked about the NFL’s young crop of tight ends during Super Bowl week, Kelce said he’s excited to see how several develop. Among them? New York Giants tight end Daniel Bellinger.

“There are a few great tight ends out there,” Kecle said, via NJ Advance Media. “I don’t know if there are any that remind me of myself, but there are a few guys I’m excited about. Kyle Pitts (of the Atlanta Falcons) being one of them. (Jake) Ferguson down in Dallas and (Daniel) Bellinger over in New York. I’m excited to see how these guys manifest over the next few years and we’ll see where they can take their game.”

That’s a rather impressive unprompted shout-out for Bellinger, and it did not go unnoticed.

“That’s awesome,” Bellinger told NJ Advance Media in a text. “I love learning from Kelce and that’s a big compliment.”

Prior to the start of the 2022 regular season, Bellinger, a fourth-round rookie, spent time with Kecle at the famed “Tight End University.” He clearly showed something that caught Kecle’s eye.

“He’s just an awesome athlete,” Kecle said of Bellinger. “He seems like he has that professional drive to be the greatest tight end that he can be. That’s what I saw from him at Tight End U. He was trying to be his greatest self every single day. I could see his determination and his focus and those are the kinds of traits that give you a chance to be great, especially when you have a guy like Mike Kafka up there in New York.”

Bellinger flashed at times this past season, hauling in 30 receptions for 268 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. He missed time after suffering a serious eye injury, which limited his production a bit.

While the Giants could use another tight end, that’s not an indictment on Bellinger, who is both a solid receiver and blocker.

