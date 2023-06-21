Travis Kelce fires back at Ja'Marr Chase: 'Don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes'

The Kansas City Chiefs-Cincinnati Bengals feud continues to grow.

Both AFC squads have produced some epic matchups the past two seasons, including back-to-back AFC championship games, but the rivalry between the franchises has heated up recently thanks to comments involving stars on each team.

On June 13, Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was asked who he though was the best player in the NFL and answered with his quarterback, Joe Burrow. When he was told Burrow picked Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Chase responded "Pat who?"

The remark got the attention of much of the NFL world, including Mahomes, who referenced the comment Thursday night when the Chiefs got their Super Bowl 57 rings.

"That's Who," Mahomes said on Twitter, in a photo with his two Super Bowl rings on.

Now, Mahomes top target has joined in on the rivalry.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce celebrate the Chiefs' win in the AFC championship game.

Travis Kelce to Ja'Marr Chase: 'Better back it up'

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce talked about Chase's comments on his "New Heights" podcast alongside brother and Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

"Thought it was a little bold," Kelce said. "(Mahomes is) a two-time league MVP, two-time Super Bowl MVP. To say 'Pat who' is like... I don’t know."

After discussing the suit Kelce wore to the Super Bowl ring ceremony, Kelce said "who doesn't love a good locker room banter?" He also had another message for Chase.

"It is what it is, dog," Kelce said. "Who doesn’t love some good locker room banter, man? Shoutout to Ja’Marr Chase for holding it down for his QB, but don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes now. If you want to talk your (expletive), talk your (expletive), pimp. Just better back it up."

The Chiefs and Bengals will meet again in the 2023 season in a Week 17 matchup on New Year's Eve in Kansas City.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travis Kelce to Ja'Marr Chase: 'Don’t you ever disrespect Pat Mahomes'