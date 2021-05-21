Travis Kelce, Eric Ebron ponder Tim Tebow's invitation to 'tight end university'

The Jacksonville Jaguars signing Tim Tebow to a one-year deal as a tight end has turned plenty of heads in the NFL world — including, it seems, other tight ends across the league.

So much so, in fact, that they aren’t sure if they want to invite him to their Tight End University.

Some of the league’s top tight ends have come together to create a tight end summit, just like Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit and the OLL Masterminds Summit. The event, launched by Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 49ers tight end George Kittle and former Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, will take place in Nashville sometime this summer.

At least 12 tight ends have committed to joining.

While Ebron and Kelce are almost certainly just joking with Tebow, their skepticism makes sense. Tebow, who will turn 34 in August, has never played tight end and hasn’t played in a regular season NFL game since 2012. The Heisman Trophy winning quarterback spent the last several years trying to make it in Major League Baseball.

He reportedly reached out to his former college coach Urban Meyer and asked for the tryout at tight end himself, which clearly went well .

"I want to thank the Jaguars for the opportunity to compete and earn the chance to be part of this team,” Tebow said . “I know it will be a challenge, but it is a challenge I embrace.

"I am dedicated to taking the direction of our coaching staff and learning from my teammates. I appreciate everyone's support as I embark on this new journey.”

