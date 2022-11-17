Travis Kelce: I don’t understand how Kadarius Toney got away from Giants

Wide receiver Kadarius Toney has played a couple of games for the Chiefs and his work with the team so far has left tight end Travis Kelce scratching his head.

During the latest installment of the New Heights podcast he hosts with his brother Jason, Kelce said that he assumed “there’s something you have to weigh out” with a player like Toney because he got traded in his second season after being drafted in the first round. Instead, Kelce said that he’s been “blown away by how professional” Toney is before going on to rave about his smarts, athletic ability, and confidence.

Getting to know Toney has left Kelce wondering how things didn’t work out with the Giants.

“I don’t know how he got out of that building,” Kelce said. “I just don’t get it. I don’t get it one bit. I don’t understand it. I don’t even want to understand it. I don’t even want to know what happened over there. I am just extremely happy that [Chiefs General Manager] Brett Veach found a way yet again to get an unbelievably talented player in this building.”

Toney missed a lot of time with injuries as a rookie and the Giants made a regime change heading into this season, so many of the people who were behind his selection were no longer in the building this year. Toney also dealt with more injury issues and the whole package led the Giants to cut bait.

Things have been going a lot better for Toney in Kansas City thus far and Kelce probably won’t be the only one asking why things couldn’t work in the wideout’s first stop if that continues.

