Travis Kelce dishes on Aaron Rodgers, Draymond Green, hosting SNL and his rough first pitch I The Rush

Yahoo Sports Staff
·1 min read

It’s Tuesday April 25, 2023, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on the show, chatting with Jared about:

  • Why he deserved a ribbing from quarterback Patrick Mahomes after Kelce’s first pitch at a Cleveland Guardians game

  • Whether or not Kansas City will bring out the boo birds for commissioner Roger Goodell at the 2023 NFL Draft

  • His wish list of quarterbacks he’d like to catch a touchdown pass from, including New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

  • How Draymond Green inspired his podcast and would be a great guest

  • How the challenge of show week at Saturday Night Live compares to preparing for NFL games on Sunday

  • Plus: Travis and the Lowe’s Home Team are busy helping the local Kansas City community in different ways, including with the build of the NFL Draft stage!

