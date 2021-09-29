Travis Kelce details the genius of the Chiefs’ passing game

The Chiefs selected tight end Travis Kelce in the third round of the 2013 draft, and that’s turned out to be a pretty good choice. Kelce had five straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2016 through 2020, and with 20 catches for 289 yards and three touchdowns through three games in the 2021 season, he’s well on his way to another. From 2014 (Kelce’s first season as a starter) through 2020, no tight end has more receptions (612), receiving yards (7,881), and touchdowns (48) than Kelce, and since he’s been paired with Patrick Mahomes, Kelce has been a force multiplier in one of the most dynamic passing offenses in NFL history.

When I recently had the opportunity to watch Kansas City’s passing game with Kelce, I wanted to get into his plays, sure, but I also wanted to discuss the Chiefs’ concepts, with head coach Andy Reid as the architect, and how those concepts test defenses to their very limits. Kelce was up for it, and what resulted was a great education in the Chiefs’ offense, and offensive concepts in general. The Chiefs have started 1-2, and Reid just got out of the hospital after an illness last week, but Kelce and the Chiefs are not discouraged.

You can watch the video of our tape review:

Doug Farrar: We already get a lot of Travis Kelce on our TV, and on the internet, and now, we’re getting even more Travis Kelce with the LG and OLED campaign. There’s 365 days of Travis Kelce, and the 12 months of Travis Kelce. You’re ubiquitous, man. What’s going on?

Travis Kelce: I’m having a whole lot of fun with LG. Obviously, having fun in the offseason is what I do, but I wanted to give everybody a little insight on 365 days of me as an entrepreneur, and as a brand. It’s kind of a parody, but I teamed up with LG on a three-part series, and the OLED TV is the best TV on the market, man. The highest quality — I was watching the game last night, and it was like I was in the game. How rich the quality is, and how clear everything is, it’s the best TV on the market. I had a whole lot of fun teaming up with LG on this three-video series, and you’ll see a few of my friends have a few cameos, as well.

DF: I hope your brother [Eagles center Jason Kelce] is in there, because he’s unique.

TK: [Laughs] We all need a little more Jason Kelce in our lives.

DF: That’s what I’m saying. Give the big guys some love. That’s what it’s all about. So, you guys start 1-2 with a couple tough losses to the Ravens and Chargers. It’s a unique situation [under Andy Reid]. How are you all holding up in the building, and how is Coach Reid, most importantly?

TK: Coach Reid is doing good. He’s back in the building, being himself. He seems just fine. And he’s motivated. He’s presented a challenge to everyone in this building to rise to the occasion, and man up, and fix the mistakes. That’s all you can ask for in a head coach, is to present that challenge, and give us tools and techniques to teach us to overcome the adversity we have at hand. And that’s being below .500. I think my first or second year in the league was the last time this team was under .500 under Andy Reid. I might be the only one in the building that’s felt that outside of the coaches that are still here.

Knowing how much success we’ve had, there’s a lot of confidence we’ll get this thing going, and we’ll figure out exactly what we need to do moving forward.

The Y-Iso impossibility.

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

DF: I wanted to discuss with you not just plays, but schemes and concepts, because the stuff you guys do is so unique. I wanted to start with a formation that many of us tape jockeys have called the single most indefensible formation in the NFL. It’s when you’re the Y-ISO to the back side, and Tyreek Hill is the front side inside slot receiver. Greg Cosell has talked about it on NFL Matchup. I’ve written about it before. There are so many different ways you can kill a defense in this formation. This example is against the Browns in the divisional round, where you have Denzel Ward on you, and you just demolish him with… is this a pivot route you put on Denzel Ward?

TK: Yeah.

DF: I don’t know what you do after you’re beaten like that — you have to take a gap year? And Denzel Ward is a top-10 cornerback in the NFL.

TK: I respect the heck out of Denzel Ward, one of the best corners in the league. We knew that with what we had shown on film, it was going to be a look he hadn’t seen before. Clearly, they like to run that Cover-4 Fish, where the safety to my side of the field takes anything vertical, and knowing that Tyreek Hill is there, that’s a guy you’ve got to make sure you keep your eyes on, especially going deep. I knew I had a one-on-one matchup, [Ward] was locked on me, the ‘backer was locked on the back, and I was going to have some room to work if I could win my route.

DF: How many different packages or plays do you have out of this concept? Because you run it a lot, and you do so many different things with it. We could probably do 15 minutes on just this formation, and what you guys do out of it. Did Coach Reid come in with that from Philadelphia, or did he come up with it in KC, and how freeing is it to have Tyreek Hill on the other side, and you’re just bowling over everybody?

TK: Yeah — I’m very fortunate that Coach Reid has given me this much freedom and trust on the backside of a 3×1, knowing that a lot of teams, like the Browns did right here, put one of their favorite cover corners on me, and put a linebacker on the running back, and try to man us up. It’s just evolved in this offense. I’m not sure where it came from. I’m not sure if there was a certain point in time where it was like, ‘Oh yeah, we love this.’ I think it was just over the course of time, we’ve seen how teams like to defend us, and we like that one-on-one matchup on the back side a little bit.

DF: Yeah, I think you do. And I think it helps to have a guy like Tyreek Hill, who runs like a what… a 2.8 40?

TK: We’ve got some speed to the field, so that takes up a lot of attention. And it definitely makes my job easier.

DF: Why is he so field-fast? Because a lot of guys are track-fast, and they get on the football field, and it’s kinda, ‘meh.’

TK: He’s a football player. I mean, he’s a gamer. He’s a competitor. He’s an all-around athlete. If you [put] him in any other sport, he’s just as good because of his speed. How fast his mind is working, and how confident he is in his ability. He’s just… it’s cool to see him grow into a full wide receiver, knowing that he didn’t get that many opportunities to run these kinds of routes he is nowadays earlier in his career. And that’s because he had to develop a feel for it. And I think he’s really transcended this offense into something nobody’s ever seen before. Just because of the way you have to defend Tyreek Hill. It makes everyone else’s job on the field a lot easier when you have a guy like that.

Using speed to create full-field opportunities.

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

DF: Well, this is another example of the Valu-Pak of routes you guys throw at a defense. Fast-forward to the rematch against the Browns in the 2021 season opener. Here’s another way the Chiefs like to use speed to scheme openings. You have Hill and Mecole Hardman in what looks like a dig/post combo up top, which takes the entire secondary with it.

Now, you have the one-on-one underneath with linebacker Anthony Walker. Not great for him. But here’s the thing — it’s not just deep routes creating space underneath. It’s also Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wheel route taking linebacker Sione Takitaki out underneath. I don’t think there’s a better offense in the NFL at forcing openings and one-on-ones with pure scheme and the understanding of spacing. What you do out of levels is just next-level evil.

TK: Like I said, I’m very fortunate that Coach Reid and his offensive coaching staff have been able to put me in positions to succeed. Right here, there’s not much I did on this route besides run a paper route and get open in between Clyde and Tyreek Hill here. You know, it’s just me doing my job, and making sure I’m where I need to be exactly when Pat[rick Mahomes] needs me there. From that point on, it’s just having the right instincts to try and get the ball in the end zone.

DF: Well, you did break three tackles, so we can talk about that.

TK: Yeah, I got close.

A defensive idea, and how to counter it.

(Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports)

DF: This is something I saw in the Chargers game last Sunday, and it also happened against the Ravens in Week 2 — linebackers trying to redirect you, and then immediately moving to try and pressure Mahomes. The Ravens said after the fact that this was a big focus of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale. There’s Kyzir White of the Chargers bumping you off the snap, and then going right after Mahomes for the sack.

DF: Then, the Odafe Oweh play in Week 2, where he forced a pick on the same concept — teams seem to want to make you think they’re covering you, and then they blitz. Is this something you’re seeing more recently, and if so, what’s the best way to counter it?

TK: So, that’s what we call a ‘butch’ technique. Somebody hitting you at the line of scrimmage, and they try to disrupt you at the line of scrimmage, and they create just a little bit of a tick to try and throw off our timing, or throw me off in terms of my stem and my route. I’ve been getting that since probably 2015 or 2016. I know the Patriots are big on it. Tennessee is big on that. I know [Titans head coach Mike] Vrabel kinda gets that from his time with Bill Belichick. And what it does is, it slows us down. It gets us just a tick off, if you let it.

My mentality is, bring it on, man. I’m here not to create any excuses. Whether you’re double-teaming me, or hitting me at the line, or holding me in my route. I don’t like to put it in the refs’ hands, and I certainly don’t like to give myself an excuse, by any means.

DF: Is there a way for you to counter that, where you become a blocker at some point? Where you’re reading the linebacker and you see something where you know he’s not going to follow you up the seam — he’s trying to do this?

TK: Yeah. A good linebacker is going to try and re-route anybody in his zone up to five yards. That’s the rule. Anything past five yards is technically illegal contact, but linebackers are very smart. They’re trying to disrupt the timing and the stem, and guys feeling comfortable running the routes the way they want them to. [White] does a good job here; I didn’t get my shoulder down far enough to be able to break out and run away from him. With the offensive line, and this being an RPO, Pat didn’t want to take a flag for having linemen downfield, so he didn’t throw it to me when it looked like I was open there.

You know, it’s just seeing how teams are going to defend us, and having an answer. Having an idea and getting creative, so that we have success no matter how teams want to try and defend us.

A new offensive line.

(Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

DF: Speaking of the offensive line, you have five new starters this season on your line. Orlando Brown comes from the Ravens, more a gap than a zone blocker in his past. Creed Humphrey from Oklahoma, ran more gap than zone in college. There’s a lot of this. You hear all about line continuity, but with five new starters, and perhaps some new concepts, how is that going?

TK: I think it’s going very well, in terms of how everyone’s been a professional in the building. In terms of scheme, and what they’ve been in, in years past, I think that when you come to the Chiefs, you have to be an all-around football player. You have to be able to run power. You have to be able to run zone. You have to be able to work those combo blocks to the second level, and also be able to get out and run in space on the screen and jet sweep packages. It’s putting stress on the defense, but at the same time, we’re stressing and straining them so much, it kinda makes your job easier. Because it puts the defense in a reactionary position.

And our offensive line has done an awesome job of being professional, and being great in what they’re asked to do. They’ve accepted the challenge, every single week, of getting everyone’s best shot at trying to get to Patrick Mahomes. It’s a big thing to have that mentality, and to go out there with a dominant mindset. And I love these guys for having that.

Travis Kelce's favorite play!

(Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

DF: Is there a play I did not put in here that you’d like to explain to people? A play that defines Travis Kelce, that I didn’t cover before? Your favorite play — like, “That’s the best thing I ever did on the field.”

TK: As funny as it is, a play that happened against the Eagles in 2017 or 2018… the last time we played them. [It was Week 2 of the 2017 season]. It was fourth quarter, I think it was second down, and Coach Reid ran a little shovel pass to me. [Quarterback] Alex [Smith] shoveled it to me, and I think I jumped from about the five-yard line fearlessly. I think that embodies who I am as a football player and on the field — just a fearless guy who wants to find a way to catapult his team to a win, and get in the end zone to give us a chance to win.

DF: I knew it would be a daredevil play, because that’s just who you are.

TK: Exactly.

