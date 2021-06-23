Travis Kelce put together one of the best seasons a tight end’s ever had in 2020.

But the result of the last game of the year left him with a poor impression.

Kelce set a new single-season tight end record with 1,416 yards — and did it in only 15 games. He also became the first TE to ever record 1,000 yards in five consecutive seasons.

The first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler led Kansas City in yards and with 105 receptions. His 11 touchdowns were second to receiver Tyreek Hill.

But Kelce said in a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio that those things don’t matter to him as much as putting another Lombardi in the Chiefs’ trophy case.

“Well I mean, I took a note from the Bulls when they were winning their championships and had their run — ‘It don’t mean a thing if you ain’t got the ring, baby,’” Kelce said. “All those accolades, all that stuff, it might be cool when I’m sitting down on the couch watching the young guys try and chase the record. But right now, none of that really meant anything.

“Last year was a failure to me, to be honest. That’s just what I have in my heart, the type of player I am. If we’re not going out there and winning Super Bowls, the season isn’t a success.”

That’s a tough way to look at the situation, considering all both Kelce and the Chiefs accomplished in 2020 — including being one of the last two teams standing for the second consecutive year. But that attitude and desire to win may be one of the factors that powers Kansas City to another Super Bowl victory in 2021.

Travis Kelce considers 2020 season a “failure” because Chiefs didn’t win Super Bowl originally appeared on Pro Football Talk