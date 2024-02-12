Travis Kelce confirms plans for next season after Super Bowl triumph

Travis Kelce plans to return to the Kansas City Chiefs next season as the Super Bowl champions target a historic “three-peat”.

Kelce, the star tight end who has played a major part in building the Chiefs dynasty alongside quarter-back Patrick Mahomes and coach Andy Reid, will be turning 35 later this year and there was some speculation surrounding his future following his 11th season in the NFL.

But Kelce, whose fame has exploded in recent months due to his relationship with Taylor Swift and the music icon’s attendance at Chiefs games, says he has no plans to quit just yet.

No team has ever won three Super Bowl titles in a row, with the Chiefs becoming the first team to win back-to-back since the New England Patriots did so in 2003 and 2004.

Kelce and Swift kissed on the pitch during the Chiefs’ celebrations (AP)

After lifting his latest Super Bowl following a dramatic overtime victory over the San Francisco 49ers, Kelce was asked if he planned to return next season and the All-Star tight end gave a resounding response.

“Hell yeah,” Kelce said. “I want that three-peat.”

Mahomes, who picked up another Super Bowl MVP after leading the Chiefs’ title-winning drive, also turned his thoughts towards an unprecedented three-peat as the celebrations kicked off in Las Vegas.

The quarter-back finished with 333-passing yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, and said: “I’ll do whatever I can to be back in this game next year".

Chiefs coach Reid said going back-to-back was “surreal”. “I got asked so many times it is a dynasty? I don’t know what a dynasty is,” he said.

“But it’s a great win because I know hard it is to do, and then how hard the season was, the ups and downs of the season, and how proud I am of the guys for hanging with each other, staying positive with each other.

“They’re passionate players and I love that.”

Reid was involved in a touchline incident with the Chiefs’ other high-profile star Kelce early in the game when the tight end bumped into the 65-year-old and shouted in his face.

Kelce, whose high-profile relationship with pop star Taylor Swift meant there was even greater focus on him and the game, was unhappy about not being on the field in the first quarter when Isiah Pacheco fumbled the ball with the Chiefs eight yards out looking for their first touchdown.

Includes reporting by PA