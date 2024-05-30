Travis Kelce: Coach Andy Reid brought a hundred new plays to Chiefs’ OTAs

The Kelce brothers got in a small argument during the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

They were discussing what it’s like when players are learning the playbook, team terminology and new plays that are installed.

Jason Kelce, the former Eagles center, said Travis Kelce doesn’t need to look at the Chiefs playbook because he’s entering his 12th season.

“You’ve had the same tight end coach, the same head coach,” Jason Kelce said. “Like you’re not installing anything new and you’re gonna go over it in the meetings.”

Travis Kelce, the Chiefs tight end, took umbrage with his big brother. Coach Andy Reid brought scores of new plays to the team’s organized team activities, Travis Kelce said.

“Every year Andy Reid’s got ... note cards, like yeah, the little note cards,” Travis Kelce said. “He’s got so many new ones. Already we’ve got like a hundred new plays that we’ve been installing in the offseason.”

Jason Kelce wasn’t buying it and said: “You are over-exaggerating this.”

“No, I’m not,” Travis Kelce responded. “We might not use all of them right now but he’s definitely installing them and like seeing which ones he likes and which ones Pat (Mahomes) feels most comfortable with and which ones look good on film.”

Jason Kelce finally relented and accepted Travis’ assertion about the plethora of plays.

Reid is known for his love of designing new plays, but a hundred seems like a lot. Sounds like Big Red was busy following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVIII victory. It will be fun to see what new designs the Chiefs roll out in the 2024 season.