Travis Kelce is close to becoming the fourth tight end with 11,000 receiving yards

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is closing in on a major career milestone.

Kelce has 10,927 career receiving yards, which means that a 73-yard game on Sunday against the Dolphins is all he needs for 11,000 in his career.

If Kelce hits that number, he'll join a list of just three other tight ends in NFL history to have 11,000 receiving yards. The Top 4 tight ends by receiving yardage in NFL history are:

15,127 Tony Gonzalez

13,046 Jason Witten

11,841 Antonio Gates

If Kelce reaches 11,000 on Sunday, he'll be doing it in just the 152nd game of his NFL career, by far the fastest of any tight end to get there. Gonzalez reached 11,000 yards in 191 games, Gates in 201 games and Witten in 202 games.

Whether Kelce keeps playing long enough to surpass Gonzalez and move into No. 1 all-time in receiving yards by a tight end remains to be seen, but he's already in elite company and likely has at least a few more good years in his Hall of Fame career.