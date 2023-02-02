Travis Kelce on Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: ‘You're not a weenie anymore'

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval isn't the only trash talker addressing their comments this week.

Former University of Cincinnati Bearcat and current Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed the statements he made about Pureval after his team's win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship game Sunday.

During the Feb. 1 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, Kelce admitted the mayor's viral video, in which Pureval took various shots at the Chiefs, fired him up before the matchup. He even called Pureval a "weenie."

"He's a mayor," Travis said while his brother, Jason Kelce, defended Pureval. "That's why you should know your role and shut your mouth."

Travis called Pureval a "jabroni" in his comments after the game, a term made famous by Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson. Pureval responded on Twitter, saying "Yeah. Deserved that," which gained him respect from the eight-time Pro Bowler.

"Well, now I respect him; now I respect him. He can have fun," Travis, who was wearing Cincinnati Bearcats gear, said. "He's a good sport, good sport. I appreciate it. You're not a weenie anymore. I take it all back."

Pureval addressed his video with The Enquirer this week, saying he "will never regret how much passion" he has "for the city; and certainly for the Bengals."

"I regret that the story became a distraction," he added. "I regret any sort of negative attention. As mayor, I do take the job to promote our city seriously. I brag about our city. I take every opportunity to say how great we are."

Banter aside, Kelce said he has a lot of respect for the Bengals' players and coaches. He also hopes he's still welcome in Cincinnati.

"I hope not," Travis said in response to Jason's question on whether they are banned from the Queen City. "That was a huge point in my life, man."

