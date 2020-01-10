Travis Kelce, Chris Jones are questionable

The Chiefs list tight end Travis Kelce and defensive tackle Chris Jones as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Texans.

Kelce was limited in the three practices this week because of a knee injury.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid called it “more a bruise than anything.”

“He was out there practicing, did a nice job with the plays that was in,” Reid said, via Herbie Teope of the Kansas City Star.

Jones “tweaked his calf” during Thursday’s practice. He sat out Friday’s work.

“We’ll just see how he does,” Reid said.

The Chiefs have Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel and rookie Khalen Saunders as options in the interior defensive line rotation if Jones can’t play.

The Chiefs ruled out cornerback Morris Claiborne, who missed practice all week with a shoulder/not injury related designation.