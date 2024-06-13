Travis Kelce, Chiefs players meet young cancer survivor and sister in a ‘Taylor’s Boyfriend’ T-shirt

*Attached video: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce share kiss after concert

(WJW) — The Kansas City Chiefs shared an adorable video of the moment tight end Travis Kelce and his teammates got to meet a young cancer survivor and his siblings.

Jackson, his little brother and his sister who was wearing a “Taylor’s Boyfriend” T-shirt, are all seen meeting the players in a video that was posted to Instagram.

The video caption said, “The guys got to spend some time with Make-A-Wish kiddo Jackson yesterday who, after 7 rounds of aggressive treatment, just recently got to say he is officially cancer-free.”

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the first player seen greeting the kids in the video before Kelce comes up saying, “What’s up dudes and dudettes.”

“Give me some love, man,” Kelce said to Jackson before noticing that he’s wearing #87. “And you’ve got the Super Bowl edition on. That’s what I’m talking about.”

Jackson’s younger brother was also dressed in red with Kelce’s number on the front.

Running back Isaiah Pacheco is also seen letting the kids try on his helmet and taking photos with the fans.

Jackson’s mom later commented on the Chiefs’ Instagram post. “Thank you, Chiefs!!!!! Jackson had such an amazing day and will never forget this. He is so happy,” she wrote. “You guys were truly amazing not only for him, but his brother and sister. Core memories made.”

According to the NFL, this meeting happened during the Kansas City Chiefs’ three-day mandatory minicamp.

