Travis Kelce after Chiefs' loss to Eagles: 'I'm not playing my best football right now'

Travis Kelce is beating himself up over a fumble, drop and other miscues that caused the Kansas City Chiefs to lose to his brother, Jason, and the Philadelphia Eagles during Monday Night Football earlier this week.

During the Kelce brothers’ recap of their game on the latest New Heights Podcast presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment Wednesday, Jason had trouble recalling whether the Chiefs scored in the second half.

“We didn’t score in the second half, Jason,” Travis said.

“You guys had all 17 points in the first half? I’m an idiot,” Jason responded.

“We haven’t scored in the second half in like four or five games,” Travis said. “We should fix that, and it starts with my dumbass holding onto the (expletive) ball.”

The Chiefs have been scoreless in their last three games in the second half. But it feels worse for the defending Super Bowl champions, as Travis alluded.

The Chiefs have scored only five touchdowns and five field goals in the second half this season, and those scores came in their first seven of their 10 games this season.

Kansas City’s 5.3 points per second half, and 53 second-half points are worst in the NFL.

Travis Kelce’s message for Chiefs fans after the Eagles game

Travis was quite blunt about his performance against the Eagles, and how the Chiefs need to improve.

“My turnover, turnovers are killing us. Penalties are absolutely killing us. I had one of both, and a drop, and a fumble. I’m not playing my best football right now, and it’s pissing me off every (expletive) time I’m out there. But as a unit, we’re still together. And that’s all that (expletive) matters,” Travis said.

“Nobody is pointing fingers. Guys are getting fired up because they want to be successful. And I’m one of them. But we’re still a tight knit group. And as long as you have that, you have a fighting chance. We’re 7-3. I feel like we still control our destiny with the teams we play in terms of getting the No. 1 seed.

“To Chiefs kingdom, sorry we didn’t show our best football out there in the second half. But you have a lot of guys in that locker room that give a damn and we’ll get it fixed.”

Jason Kelce says first win over Chiefs was ‘bittersweet’

It was difficult for Jason Kelce, the Eagles’ longtime center, to celebrate his first win over his brother and the Chiefs in Monday’s Super Bowl rematch because of how poorly he believed Philadelphia performed in the 21-17 game.

“I’m not going to lie, first time beating you guys, I thought it was going to feel better. But knowing how poorly we played offensively, it was really bittersweet,” Jason said.

“It really did. We didn’t go out there and really take care of business the way we wanted to. It felt weird after the game to be honest.”

Kelces discuss Travis’ Wall Street Journal article

Travis Kelce made some news in his Wall Street Journal article this week, with his openness on surgeries taking a toll on his body, causing him to consider retirement.

“Listen, this is my game. Don’t go stealing my strategy. I’m the one who threatens retirement and talks about retirement all the time,” Jason joked with Travis.

“That’s not your game. That’s my move.”

Travis, on the topic of surgeries, added: “Every one of them linger, and it is what it is.”

Travis Kelce’s old tweets make the rounds on social media

Jason Kelce had some fun reading some of Travis’ old tweets from college being re-circulated on social media recently.

“I will say: I’ve been trying to get all those tweets deleted since I got into the league. And sure enough, it came to surface level and everybody effing dove into 2011. What a (expletive) year that was,” Travis said.

“I was just using Twitter as a diary. I’m just out here speaking nonsense.”

The Kelces take on Thanksgiving

The podcast begins lightheartedly with takes on Thanksgiving food and podcast guests they would invite to Thanksgiving dinner.

Travis said he would invite NFL Network analyst Rich Eisen, which Jason was highly in favor of because “who’s going to control the table and drive the conversation? What’s going to make this an entertaining and invigorating conversation?”

Jason would invite Charles Barkley because “there’s no room that guy cannot entertain.”

As for the food, “Mama Kelce dinner rolls” are a staple. Jason and Travis aren’t big turkey fans, but Jason says he wants to deep fry a turkey.

“Everything tastes better deep fried,” Jason said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Travis Kelce beats himself up after Chiefs' loss to Eagles, Jason