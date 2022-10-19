Travis Kelce on Chiefs creating cap space for a possible move: ‘Something’s in the air’

The NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1, so teams have two weeks to decide if they want to add or subtract a player from their roster.

There’s been plenty of speculation about the Chiefs’ plans since the news Tuesday about tight end Travis Kelce’s contract restructure.

The Chiefs gave Kelce the rest of his unpaid salary this season in one lump payment and freed up $3.45 million in salary-cap space, per ESPN’s Field Yates. NFL reporter Josina Anderson reported the deal was done Saturday.

Chiefs fans are hopeful that means the team will be bringing in a new player via trade or free-agent signing. Kelce said Wednesday on the New Heights podcast that’s what he expects to happen.

Kelce hosts the podcast with his brother Jason Kelce, who is the Philadelphia Eagles center.

Jason asked why the Chiefs approached Kelce about making the move.

“So, I’m not sure yet,” Kelce said. “It’s a start to a move, right? You’re freeing up cap space to be able to do something, right? Unless they’re just kindly giving me the money up front, which I genuinely appreciate either way.

“But yeah, my agent just hit me up and said that they want to free up some cap space so I was like, ‘I get the money now? Alright, I’ll do that. And it frees up cap space for us to get better as a team? I’m in.’”

Kelce was asked about the rumors about free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. possibly signing with the Chiefs.

“I want them to come true,” Kelce said. “I haven’t heard anything. I have not heard anything in the locker room or anything around the facility.

“But I think that something’s in the air for sure. And if it means OBJ ... alright now.”

This is an excerpt from the podcast:

This should be an interesting couple of weeks to come.