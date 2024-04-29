Advertisement

Travis Kelce, Chiefs agree to two-year contract extension

Barry Werner
·1 min read

The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have a contract extension.

The great tight end and the Super Bowl champions agreed to a two-year extension it was reported on Monday.

Kelce had seven straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards from 2016-2022, falling shy of eight straight in 2023 with 93 catches for 984 yards.

The new extension will run through the ’28 campaign.

The contract news came on the same day his brother, Jason, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, decided to join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”

Between all his travels and socializing with Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes this offseason, it is a good thing Travis Kelce has an agent to do his financial wrangling.

Mahomes was thrilled.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire