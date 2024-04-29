Travis Kelce, Chiefs agree to two-year contract extension

The Kansas City Chiefs and Travis Kelce have a contract extension.

The great tight end and the Super Bowl champions agreed to a two-year extension it was reported on Monday.

No more Champagne Problems: The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say. The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon, now with @milkhoneysport. pic.twitter.com/5dcde0cZjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2024

Kelce had seven straight seasons of 1,000-plus receiving yards from 2016-2022, falling shy of eight straight in 2023 with 93 catches for 984 yards.

The new extension will run through the ’28 campaign.

The contract news came on the same day his brother, Jason, the retired Philadelphia Eagles center, decided to join ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown.”

Between all his travels and socializing with Taylor Swift and Patrick Mahomes this offseason, it is a good thing Travis Kelce has an agent to do his financial wrangling.

Mahomes was thrilled.

I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce https://t.co/9sqkZY8mU8 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 29, 2024

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire