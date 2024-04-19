Travis Kelce’s brother retracts claim that Wales is ‘full of upper class, beautiful white people’

Jason Kelce, right, brother of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis, has backtracked on remarks made about the people of Wales - AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, left, and AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Louis Rees-Zammit’s switch to the NFL has shone a spotlight in the United States on not only rugby but also Wales itself, resulting – in the case of Jason Kelce – some rapid backtracking after he claimed Wales is “posh” and filled with “rich, upper class, just beautiful white people”.

Discussing Rees-Zammit’s move with his famous brother on their podcast – Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, partner of a certain Taylor Swift – the duo noted Rees-Zammit’s polished appearance and spoke of his marketing potential, with Travis Kelce describing Rees-Zammit as “debonair” and “as suave as it gets”.

Coming to his thoughts about the people of Wales, inspired by Rees-Zammit’s appearance, Jason Kelce said: “When I think of Welsh, I think British people call it ‘posh’. I think of these rich, upper class, just beautiful white people. He is the running stereotype of what I would think of with a Welsh person. I don’t know if that’s an accurate stereotype but that’s certainly what I think of and he’s helping continue that trend in my mind.

“I’m excited to see what this guy does. I know it’s gonna be a learning curve, but I hope this guy takes the world by f------ storm. It will be electric. With a smile like that, this guy... if he works out, he’s gonna be the most marketable player of all time.”

Kelce’s comments raised eyebrows in Wales, leading to a swift retraction on social media after the podcast’s release.

“I’ve come to understand, I was very incorrect on this,” Kelce wrote on X. “Based on further assessment since these incorrect statements, not sure why I had these preconceptions in my mind, but I have found that the Welsh seem exactly like my kind of people. Happy to be incredibly wrong.”

Rob McElhenney, the Wrexham co-owner, subsequently suggested to Kelce that he should pay a visit to Wales to see for himself. “Incredibly wrong. I should show you around someday. I might know a few people. See for yourself.”

Jason Kelce retired from the NFL earlier this year following a decorated 12-year career with the Philadelphia Eagles, with the former centre winning Super Bowl LII and named the best player in his position (All-Pro) on six occasions.

Rees-Zammit signed a three-year contract following his participation in the International Player Pathway programme and is set to play as a running back and on special teams with the Chiefs, winners of the past two Super Bowls. He was pictured working out in Dallas last week with quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

