Travis Kelce broke the TE yardage record and lost it to George Kittle in less than an hour

The Kansas City Chiefs’ record-breaking season was full of highlights, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes II passing for 50 touchdowns and Travis Kelce setting the tight end receiving yards record in Week 17.

Unfortunately for Kelce, his record stood for only 55 minutes.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Kelce broke Rob Gronkowski’s 2011 record of 1,327 yards on a 25-yard pass from Mahomes early in the fourth quarter. That gave him 1,336 yards on the year, and he wouldn’t pick up another catch on the night, as he and Mahomes took a seat on the bench for the team’s final drive.

49ers tight end George Kittle broke Chiefs’ Travis Kelce’s receiving yards record among tight ends minutes after Kelce set it. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers game was slightly behind the Chiefs’ pace, despite both games starting at 4:25 p.m. ET. Niners tight end George Kittle started the day 46 yards behind Kelce, but his team made an effort to force-feed him the ball toward the end of the game.

That all culminated in a 43-yard touchdown pass from Nick Mullens to Kittle with 2:20 left in the game. After evading a tackle by cornerback Sam Shields, Kittle broke away for the score and the all-time record at 1,377 yards.

Kelce will still remain in the record books for another reason, as he (1,336 yards and 10 touchdowns) and Tyreek Hill (1,479 yards and 12 touchdowns) became the first teammates in NFL history to both surpass 1,300 yards receiving and 10 receiving touchdowns.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Nunes ends Cyborg’s reign with brutal KO

• NFL player suffers gruesome injury while dancing

• Thamel: Houston is proving to be a complete mess

• Can Alabama can be stopped? It’s possible

