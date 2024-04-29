Travis Kelce becomes highest-paid tight end with new contract extension: report

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It looks like Travis Kelce will be playing with the Kansas City Chiefs for a while after news of a contract extension.

The Kansas City Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl tight end, Travis Kelce, have agreed to terms on a new two-year contract extension, per Ian Rapoport.

According to reports, the deal is worth two-years, $34.25 million, including $17 million fully guaranteed this year and most of next year guaranteed on day three of the league year in March.

No more Champagne Problems: The #Chiefs and All-Pro and Pro Bowl TE Travis Kelce have agreed to terms on a new 2-year contract extension to make him the NFL’s highest-paid tight end, sources say.



The deal was done by his long-time agent Mike Simon, now with @milkhoneysport. pic.twitter.com/5dcde0cZjm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2024

Under his previous contract, Kelce was tied to Kansas City through the end of the 2025 campaign. Carrying cap numbers of approximately $15.5 million and $19.8 million for 2024 and 2025.

“Hard to put into words what Travis means to this organization, this city and was certainly a priority to adjust his contract,” Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach said. “Very fitting that Travis is now the highest paid tight end in these two years.”

While Kelce dealt with injuries throughout most of last season and had down year for his standards, he looked rejuvenated in the postseason, making huge plays throughout the postseason.

It looks like that new energy has carried into the offseason for Kelce.

“It’s funny, it’s not even May yet and today we had a chance to get out there in Phase 2 and guys were out there running around and Travis was the first guy in line and he looked like he was 28 years old,” Veach said.

“He’s shown no signs of slowing down and everyone notices the kind of postseason he had and he just found that extra gear.”

This extension increases the likelihood that Kelce, 35, will end his career in a Chiefs uniform. Kelce will be entering his 12th season in the league. By the end of his contract, Kelce will be 38.

“I told yall I’ll never let him leave!! Congrats my guy! @tkelce,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes exclaimed on X.

Kelce, widely considered among the greatest tight ends off all time, will continue to add a lengthy resume as the Chiefs look to become the first team in NFL history to three-peat.

The two-year extension would keep him on the team until 2027.

