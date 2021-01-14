Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is from Cleveland.

Or to be a little more accurate, he hails from Cleveland Heights — a suburb that borders the city proper.

He was inducted into the Cleveland Heights High Hall of Fame in 2018, and regularly touts his high school during player intros.

So with the Chiefs taking on the Browns in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup, where Kelce grew up gives him a unique perspective on the game.

“I understand what it means to be a Cleveland sports fan, to be a die-hard at that,” Kelce said, via Blair Kerkhoff of the Kansas City Star. “I think a lot of the close friends and family will be wearing Chiefs gear but throwing an orange shirt with Browns helmet on underneath. It’s definitely going to be mixed feelings for a lot of people I know.”

Kelce has played the Browns twice since entering the league in 2013. He caught six passes for 43 yards in a 17-13 win in 2015. And in 2018, he caught seven passes for 99 yards in a 37-21 victory in his hometown.

“Being from Cleveland and playing the Browns has definitely upped the ante a little bit, made a little more personal,” Kelce said. “I absolutely love Cleveland, but I understand we are each other’s enemies right now.”

Travis Kelce: I absolutely love Cleveland, but we’re enemies right now originally appeared on Pro Football Talk