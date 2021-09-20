Earlier in Sunday night’s game, Kansas City’s Travis Kelce became the fastest tight end to reach 8,000 career receiving yards.

He just added quite a few more on a 46-yard touchdown in the third quarter, giving the Chiefs a 35-24 lead.

With the Ravens’ pass rush bearing down on Patrick Mahomes on second-and-10, the quarterback found Kelce a couple of yards in front of the line of scrimmage. Kelce then turned on the jets, making multiple Ravens miss before carrying defensive tackle Justin Ellis on his back into the end zone for a touchdown.

The score gave Kelce three touchdowns on the young season and 51 in his career.

Through three and a half quarters, Kelce has five receptions for 89 yards with a touchdown. Mahomes is 18-of-23 passing for 286 yards and three TDs.

Travis Kelce’s 46-yard touchdown gives Chiefs 35-24 lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk