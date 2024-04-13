Travis and Jason Kelce graduated from college during a surprise ceremony in Cincinnati

The Kelce brothers took their podcast to their alma mater this week and the live show ended with a surprise — a long-overdue college graduation ceremony at the University of Cincinnati.

Travis and Jason Kelce returned to the university Thursday night to record a live episode of their podcast, "New Heights," in front of thousands of fans at the Fifth Third Arena.

The live taping concluded with a surprise graduation ceremony for the brothers, during which they were both dressed in the classic graduation cap and gown.

Travis Kelce during the

University of Cincinnati president Neville Pinto — also in traditional graduation garb — presented the brothers with their diplomas, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Their parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, and UC athletic director John Cunningham joined them on stage for the mini ceremony.

After hugging Pinto but before grabbing his diploma, Travis Kelce downed an entire beer as "Fight For Your Right" by The Beastie Boys blared over the arena's speakers.

Jason Kelce attended UC from 2006 to 2010 and Travis Kelce from 2008 to 2012, according to the university. The brothers played football for the school and shared the field for two years as their educations overlapped.

According to the Enquirer, Jason Kelce earned a marketing degree, but wasn't able to make it to the commencement ceremony, and Travis Kelce finished his outstanding credits to complete his degree in interdisciplinary studies from the College of Arts and Sciences in 2022.

"A surprise commencement we’ll never forget," the Cincinnati Bearcats said on social media alongside a carousel of images from the event.

"Congratulations to Travis and Jason on (finally) picking up their diplomas!"

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com