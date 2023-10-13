Travis Hunter 'on track to play' for Colorado vs. Stanford Friday night

After a three-game absence, one of college football’s most electrifying players is expected to return tonight.

Colorado two-way star and former Jackson State standout Travis Hunter is “on track to play” in the Buffaloes’ game Friday night against Stanford, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The report added that Colorado’s staff will keep an eye on Hunter during warmups, but that he “remains on target” to play both offense and defense, albeit with a snap count that will be monitored given his nearly month-long absence from in-game competition.

Colorado star Travis Hunter is on track to play tonight against Stanford (ESPN 10 pm). The staff will keep an eye on him pregame, but he remains on target to play on both offense and defense. His snap count will be monitored, as he lasted played in a game on Sept. 16. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 13, 2023

Travis Hunter injury update, history

It’s the latest encouraging step for Hunter, who has appeared on various videos this week in pads and practicing with the team. Earlier this week, first-year Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders said there was “a tremendous chance” Hunter would play against the Cardinal.

Hunter hasn’t played since Sept. 16, when he suffered a lacerated kidney after a hard hit from Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn that was flagged for unnecessary roughness in Colorado’s 43-35 double-overtime victory.

Prior to his injury, Hunter had been an instrumental force in Colorado’s 3-0 start to the 2023 college football season that made a long-dormant program coming off a 1-11 season a subject of perpetual national interest. Hunter was excellent in those games, with 16 catches for 213 yards as a wide receiver and two pass break-ups and an interception at cornerback. He played 144 and 126 snaps against TCU and Nebraska, respectively.

The unique nature of his high snap count and his strong play placed him among the early Heisman Trophy front-runners.

Colorado went 1-2 without Hunter, losing to Oregon and USC in consecutive weeks before defeating Arizona State last Saturday

The No. 1 overall player nationally in the 2022 recruiting class, Hunter spent his freshman season in 2022 at Jackson State before following Sanders to Colorado.

