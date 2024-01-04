Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders ranked in ESPN’s top 100 players of 2023

Following Colorado’s magical win over then-No. 17 TCU, it was clear that quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter were primed for huge first seasons with the Buffs. Fast forward to now, and both players found themselves in ESPN’s ranking of the top 100 college football players from the 2023 season.

While the rest of the year didn’t exactly go to plan, Sanders and Hunter were continuous bright spots for the 4-8 Buffs. Whether the duo was linking up for a deep ball or making plays individually, their surplus of highlights and signature celebrations made them one of the most popular pairs in college football.

Hunter boasted the No. 35 overall spot, while Sanders snuck into the top 70 at No. 69. Here’s what ESPN wrote on Hunter:

A true two-way threat, Hunter was a key player for the Buffaloes at receiver and at corner, playing a majority of the team’s snaps on both sides. In nine games, he finished with 57 catches for 721 yards receiving and five touchdowns, with three interceptions.

Coming into the season ranked at No. 70, Hunter jumped 35 places. If he hadn’t missed a few games due to the infamous hit by Henry Blackburn on Sep. 16, the former No. 1 high school recruit might have found himself even higher. Still, his ability to lock up receivers on one side of the ball while cooking cornerbacks on the other propelled Hunter into the top 40.

With another year remaining before he can declare for the NFL draft, Hunter will be back for the Buffs in 2024. After missing three-plus games this past season, the superstar will do everything he can to be on the field as much as possible heading into his junior year.

Some outsiders had doubted whether Sanders was good enough to be a Power Five quarterback, but the head coach’s son rocked the college football world when he played like a Heisman candidate in the first few games of the season. While his hot play cooled off as his offensive line struggled, Sanders still ranked 13th nationally in passing touchdowns and 25th in passing yards.

ESPN wrote the following on Sanders:

Sanders — and really, the entire Colorado team in general — experienced the highest of highs and lowest of lows this season. Behind an offensive line that gave him less and less protection as the year went on, Sanders threw for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns. In what was a noisy rebuilding year for the Buffs, Sanders stood out in singular moments but also showed that both he and Colorado have a ways to go.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders has repeatedly said that his son will stay in Boulder for his senior season instead of declaring for the 2024 NFL draft. With Jordan Seaton, the top-ranked offensive lineman in the class of 2024, headlining Colorado’s impressive signing class, Sanders should be even better next year.

