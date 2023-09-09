Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders on 'College GameDay': 'The haters get us started'

With its 45-42 season-opening victory last week against TCU in coach Deion Sanders’ debut on the sidelines, Colorado put the broader college football world on notice. A team many figured to struggle beat the defending national runners-up as a 21-point underdog.

Leading the way to that improbable victory were two familiar faces for Jackson State fans. Any discussion about Sanders’ rebuilding efforts with the Buffaloes was led by two players he brought to Colorado with him from Jackson State in quarterback Shedeur Sanders and cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter. The star duo was as integral as anyone in the Buffaloes’ win, putting up cartoonish numbers and instantly vaulting themselves into the Heisman Trophy discussion.

Speaking with Desmond Howard on ESPN’s "College GameDay" Saturday in advance of Colorado’s game against Nebraska, Hunter made clear what motivated the Buffaloes heading into the 2023 season.

“I think the haters get us started,” Hunter said. “That’s the best feeling, when you go out there and prove somebody wrong. Now, they want to be on your side.”

Indeed, Colorado was widely doubted heading into Sanders’ first season as coach. It was picked 11th in the 12-team Pac-12 and had an over/under of 3.5 wins.

Sanders had radically reshaped the Buffaloes’ roster, but he inherited a 1-11 team that was among the bottom five FBS teams in scoring offense and defense. There were bound to be some growing pains, right?

How Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders did for Colorado vs. TCU

If the TCU game were any indication, maybe not.

“That’s the thing — we’re just here to prove a lot of people wrong and really just stand for a purpose and have a reason to play,” Shedeur Sanders said.

In their debuts with the Buffaloes, Sanders and Hunter dazzled.

Sanders threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns while completing 38 of his 47 passes, displaying the accuracy, intellect and quick decision-making that have defined him throughout his college career. His passing yardage and completion percentage set school single-game records.

Despite the outstanding performance, Sanders told Howard he would have given himself a B grade, believing there were things he could have done better.

“Sometimes, I’ve got to throw the ball away for sure,” Sanders said. “I’ve got to just get to the reads, go through the progressions. Going into this week, I’m like ‘OK, things I need to rep, I’m going to rep them more.’”

Hunter caught 11 passes for 119 yards, both of which were team-highs on a day in which a program-record four wide receivers had at least 100 yards. On defense, he had three tackles, a pass breakup and a crucial interception in the red zone after TCU drove the ball down to the Colorado 4-yard line.

Perhaps most notably, he played an astonishing 129 snaps. Hunter told Howard he got in the ice bath when he got back to the team’s facility in Boulder, Colorado, where he stayed for 30 minutes. After that, he went home and watched football on the floor, as he said he was unable to get up on his couch.

Hunter emphasized his relationship with Deion Sanders when explaining his success.

“He teaches me everything on offense and defense,” Hunter said. “Before the game last week, I think I stayed in his office for like two hours. We just talked about the game, talking about what we’ve got to do. When you see me get my interception, I went straight up to him because those are the things he taught me to do.”

What's next for Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders at Colorado

For those who had watched Sanders and Hunter in 2022 at Jackson State, those standout season-opening performances weren’t a surprise.

As a sophomore last season, Sanders threw for 3,752 yards and a school single-season program record 40 touchdowns. He was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award, given annually to the top offensive player in the FCS. In his two years as a starter, the Tigers went 23-3, including a perfect 16-0 mark in SWAC play. The SWAC championships were Jackson State’s first since 2007.

Though injuries limited him to eight games, Hunter showed as a freshman why he was the No. 1 recruit nationally in the 2022 class. As he is at Colorado, he played both ways for the Tigers, finishing with 20 tackles, 10 pass breakups and two interceptions as a cornerback and 18 catches for 188 yards and four touchdowns as a wide receiver. He was a finalist for the Jerry Rice Award, given annually to the top freshman in the FCS.

So far, their accomplishments in the FCS have immediately translated to the FBS level, but for both players, there’s much more they still want to achieve.

“You don’t get to throwing all them passing yards taking it 10 plays at a time,” Shedeur Sanders said. “Nah, it’s play after play after play, positive, positive, positive. Everything adds up at the end.”

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: What former JSU stars Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders said on 'GameDay'