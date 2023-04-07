Travis Hunter opens up about focusing on receiver this spring

We’ve been getting to know a slew of new faces ever since Deion Sanders signed on to be the next head football coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. Fans have heard from Coach Prime himself, members of the staff, new quarterback Shedeur Sanders and a few other players as well.

On Thursday, another box was marked off the list as five-star transfer Travis Hunter spoke with the media for the first time. Hunter, the No. 1 overall high school recruit in the 2022 class, shocked the college football world last year by committing to play for Coach Prime at Jackson State. This offseason, he decided to stick with both Deion and Shedeur Sanders by following them to Colorado.

Here is what the newest Buffaloes’ star had to say after practice on Thursday:

On playing offense and working with Shedeur Sanders

“It’s pretty normal for us, pretty easy for us. Last year, I played a couple of snaps (on) offense, got a couple of reps in, so it’s just natural for us. We just come in and just do what we got to do.”

On playing on the offensive side of the ball this spring

“Right now, (I’m) focusing on learning the offensive playbook because defense really comes natural to me. It’s just easier for me to go in and learn the defensive playbook faster then the offensive playbook.”

On WRs coach Brett Bartolone saying Hunter likes to "make people look bad"

“That’s my favorite thing. I like to make people look bad. It’s funny to me, just me wanting to go out and dominate. I want to dominate everything I do.”

On the differences between the offense this year and last

“It’s an air-raid offense still but way different signals, different route running, (it’s) different. We got a lot of plays that we can make up our minds and whatever we want to run, so it’s different.”

On if he is learning from any of the other receivers

“I’m pretty much the one trying to teach. It’s like me, Jimmy (Horn Jr.) and Montana (Lemonious-Craig) are the ones trying to teach and let them know how to how to run routes. We’ve got a young receiver room. Pretty much all of us around the same age. We all trying to teach and help each other as best as we can.”

On wanting to win a Heisman and if that's why he's playing more offense

“Makes me want to play more on both sides of the ball. Makes me want to go on and dominate each time I get on the field.”

