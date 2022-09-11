Travis Hunter not on field for Jackson State football vs. Tennessee State

MEMPHIS — Cornerback Travis Hunter, Jackson State football's prized recruit in the 2022 class, did not play during the first quarter of the Southern Heritage Classic, against Tennessee State.

A Jackson State official did not immediately confirm Hunter’s status, but JSU coach Deion Sanders said on Tuesday's SWAC teleconference that Hunter played in Jackson State's season-opening win over Florida A&M despite being "60 percent" healthy.

Hunter did not appear on Jackson State’s first three defensive series Saturday at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

In his college debut against FAMU, Hunter had two pass breakups, despite not being 100%. He dealt with an ankle sprain in the preseason.

Hunter, the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2022, shocked the college football world when he flipped his commitment from Florida State, Sanders’ alma mater, to Jackson State last December.

A two-way player, he's expected to play wide receiver and defensive back for the Tigers this season.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Travis Hunter appears out for Jackson State football-Tennessee State