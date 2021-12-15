Travis Hunter, nation's No. 1 prospect, flips from FSU to Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Deion Sanders said he had a big surprise that would shock the country.

It was Travis Hunter, the five-star cornerback who decommitted from Florida State. Hunter, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite, committed to Jackson State on Wednesday — the first day of the early signing period.

The 6-foot-1, 165-pound cornerback out of Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hills has been described as a generational talent.

And now he'll be coached by arguably the greatest cornerback to ever play in Sanders, the former Florida State star and Pro Football Hall of Famer.

Hunter had been committed to FSU for nearly two years.

Hunter visited Jackson State during its rivalry match-up with Alcorn that drew over 58,000 fans, which was more than the Egg Bowl game between Ole Miss and Mississippi State that was on the same day.

Hunter is the highest rated commitment in Jackson State and HBCU history.

It was going to be the first time FSU has signed the No. 1 overall recruit in a class according to the 247Sports composite rankings since top-ranked linebacker Ernie Sims signed with FSU back in 2003.

Instead, it's a huge hit to FSU's 2022 class.

Florida State has struggled under coach Mike Norvell, who just signed a contract extension despite going 8-13 over his first two seasons.

