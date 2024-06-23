Travis Hunter named one of Big 12’s top Heisman Trophy candidates

For the first time in a long time, the Heisman Trophy race appears to be wide open, which could allow Colorado football two-way player Travis Hunter to win the award next season, at least according to On3’s Jesse Simonton.

Hunter, the winner of last season’s Paul Hornung Award, given to college football’s most versatile player, was a beast on both sides of the ball during his first season with the Buffs. He pulled in 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver while also registering 30 tackles, five passes defended and three interceptions playing cornerback. Hunter accomplished all that in only nine games, as he missed three games due to an injury sustained against Colorado State.

Simonton complimented Hunter’s two-way impact and even compared him to a former Heisman winner who also played both ways:

If Hunter produces a superstar season as both a receiver (where he had 57 catches and five touchdowns last season) and corner (three picks and five pass breakups) + Colorado manages to exceed expectations, then he could be the exact type of outlier candidate (see: Charles Woodson, only more explosive) who emerges as a popular darkhorse choice.

Top 5 College Football Big 12 Heisman Trophy Contenders per @JesseReSimonton🏆 Do you agree? ⬇️https://t.co/kI8helASNw pic.twitter.com/E4aDrtOl6f — On3 (@On3sports) June 20, 2024

