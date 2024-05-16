Travis Hunter makes standard edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25

About one week ago, EA Sports revealed the deluxe edition cover for College Football 25, and Colorado’s own Travis Hunter was featured prominently alongside other notable players. Hyping up a July 19 release date, EA Sports released the standard edition cover on Thursday, and the Buffs’ two-way star was once again included.

Hunter is one of three players to grace the standard edition cover, joining Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers and Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards.

Buffaloes fans can see Hunter on the cover of both editions, although I’d personally pick up the deluxe version to play three days early.

EA Sports’ inclusion of Hunter is a nod to not only his incredible talent on the field but also a testament to where Colorado’s program stands just over one year after hiring Deion Sanders as head coach. With Colorado scoring video game covers and national TV spots, we have plenty of proof that the Buffs are back in the college football spotlight.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire