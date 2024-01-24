Travis Hunter makes ESPN’s way-too-early All-America Team for 2024

Travis Hunter’s unrivaled athleticism impressed many throughout his first season at Colorado.

Whether he was playing lockdown corner or pulling in improbable catches at wide receiver, the two-way phenom proved himself as one of college football’s best. In turn, the former five-star prospect became the 31st consensus All-American in CU history.

Hunter, who missed the Buffs’ first three Pac-12 games due to injury, still finished the year with three interceptions, 721 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

On Tuesday, ESPN released its way-too-early college football All-America team for 2024 and Hunter was named first-team cornerback and second-team all-purpose. Here’s what ESPN’s Chris Low wrote about Colorado’s superstar:

Colorado coach Deion Sanders called Hunter a “generational player” last year, and Sanders should know. A two-way player for the Buffaloes, Hunter played more snaps from scrimmage (566 on defense and 436 on offense) than anybody in college football. Despite missing three games with an injury, Hunter had three interceptions and has the skills to lock down any receiver in the country.

Other notable players who made ESPN’s list include Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan (first-team wide receiver), Colorado’s State Tory Horton (second-team wide receiver) and Utah’s Brant Kuithe (second-team tight end).

