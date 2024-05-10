Travis Hunter featured on deluxe edition of EA Sports College Football 25 cover

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Travis Hunter (12) warms up before a spring game event at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The release of EA Sports College Football 25 is inching closer and fans got a sneak peek of the video game on Friday.

With a full reveal expected later this month, the PlayStation Store just added deluxe edition artwork for EA College Football 25 and Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter is one of five athletes featured on the cover. The 2023 Paul Hornung Award winner — given to the most versatile player in college football — was pictured alongside Michigan running back Donovan Edwards and Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe, Georgia quarterback Carson Beck and Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins also appear on the deluxe edition cover.

Hunter is ranked as the No. 1 player in college football ahead of the 2024 season and is a projected top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound athlete caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five touchdowns for Colorado last season, becoming the first Buff to earn first-team All-American honors since 2010. Defensively, Hunter tied for the team lead in interceptions (3) and led the Buffaloes in pass breakups (5) while racking up 31 total tackles.

The deluxe edition cover of EA Sports College Football 25 just dropped⬇️👀 pic.twitter.com/XUropt0Tpy — On3 (@On3sports) May 10, 2024

EA Sports will revive its college football video game this summer after an 11-year hiatus.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Travis Hunter featured on EA Sports College Football 25 cover